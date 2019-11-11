Witness describes ‘chaos’ that erupted in Lemoore officer-involved shooting

Neighbors say police have been called to the house before

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Kings County after a Lemoore Police officer shot a 21-year-old man Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a home on the 400 block of Kenwood Drive after 7:30 p.m. Dispatch sent them after getting a call from a concerned neighbor.

That neighbor was Zachery Madden.

“I was hearing a bunch of screaming, yelling, obscenities, and glass breaking,” Madden said. “I decided to stay [out in my yard] for a little bit. Once the screen door kind of flew off its hinges, that’s when I decided to call the police.”

A press release details the arriving officers knocked on the door of the home and a woman answered. Shortly after, a man bolted out of the home and right into the officer — knocking the officer down to the ground.

The second officer noticed the man had a knife and made the quick decision to fire five shots at the man.

Madden sums it all up as “chaos” and adds police have been at the home before. However, it’s never escalated to this point.

“It was just kind of a mass hysteria,” he said. “This particular incident was probably the worst one out of the numerous [incidents] that have been called on that house.”

Police identified the suspect as Zhondon Michael McDaniels. He’s reported to be in critical condition at the hospital, but is stable.

Madden and other neighbors who wished to stay anonymous, said they’re glad no one lost their life in this shooting.

Especially after what happened to Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz just one week prior.

“It’s always a tragedy when anybody gets hurt,” Madden said.

Per department policy, the firing officer is now on paid administrative leave. The investigation is being handled by the Kings County Critical Team and is being overseen by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

