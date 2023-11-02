FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a custodial caretaker in Winton Park has been arrested in Missouri, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies say law enforcement in Camden County, Missouri, arrested 40-year-old Michael Brandon Kent of Fresno. He was taken without incident. The arrest comes after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Kent, who also goes by the nickname of Gage.

Deputies say around 10:30 p.m. on July 19, a utility worker called law enforcement after finding an injured person, later identified as James Buford, near Piedra and Elwood Roads in Winton Park. He was transported to the hospital in Fresno where he later died.

Buford was contracted by Fresno County to work as a camp host, deputies say. He was hired as a custodian caretaker to provide on-site security for Winton Park.

Sheriff’s officials say the extradition process is now underway to have the suspect transported from Missouri to Fresno County Jail.