FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man washing the windows at a Downtown Fresno convenience store was stabbed Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the stabbing happened around 7:00 a.m. near Tulare and Sante Fe avenues outside a 7-Eleven across the street from Fresno City Hall.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say they are looking for a man wearing a green jacket. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.