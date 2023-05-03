FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle of interest potentially connected to the homicide of a Parlier field worker in 2021 has been identified by officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at around 4:45 a.m. Parlier Police responded to a shooting reported in front of a home located at the 13000 block of 9th Street in Parlier. When they arrived at the scene say they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital and one of them later died, he was identified as 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza of Parlier. Officials say the other victim survived.

Victim Silvano Mendoza, image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Mendoza was a field worker on his way to his job with other co-workers when he was shot. Officials say it appears he was a victim of mistaken identity.

Detectives say they have identified a car that may have been involved in the crime: a gray two-door Nissan Altima with a California license plate #6JWW666.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.