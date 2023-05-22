FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for the suspect involved in a 2022 shooting that left a Kingsburg man dead continues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, Kingsburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex located at 801 Stroud Avenue in Kingsburg.

When officers arrived, they say they found resident, 24-year-old Isaias Ayala, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives say the investigation shows that this was not a random attack and it is likely gang-related. No specific motive has been determined and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information to help in this investigation is asked to please contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8215.