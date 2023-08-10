HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Flyers believed to be from a locally based white supremacist group were left on the driveways of homes in northeast Hanford, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say the flyers were left late Wednesday night, inside bags that were weighed down with rocks. Officials believe similar communities across the Central Valley have experienced similar incidents.

The Hanford Police Department asks anyone with information on those distributing the flyers to contact them, adding that any group or person targeting others based upon a protected class is very concerning to law enforcement.

Officers add that, while the flyers may not constitute a crime, they are concerning, hateful and divisive.

Anyone with information about the flyers is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540.