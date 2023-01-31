SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. One person has since been detained. A reason for the shooting has not been released at this time.

The condition of the officer injured is unknown. As a precaution, nearby Eric White Elementary School was placed on lockdown.

Images from the scene show officers from the Selma Police Department, Parlier Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol – as well as deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and officials with the Fresno County Adult Compliance Team.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide an update on the incident later in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for further information.