FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing at a local motel Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, police responded to a call at the Roadway Inn at Blackstone and Ashlan around 4:00 p.m. that a man had been located with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to police.

Officials say there were no witnesses or suspects, and no weapons left behind. Police are looking for surveillance footage and have been able to locate some online.

There is an ongoing investigation happening regarding this case.