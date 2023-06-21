45 year old Raul Flores (image courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Cutler man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man several times Tuesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the 12500 block of First Drive in Cutler for a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say they were able to track down the suspect, 45-year-old Raul Flores of Cutler, a short time later.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.