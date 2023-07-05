MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is searching for a man they believe is responsible for a storage building theft where a wedding dress was stolen.

Officers say they believe the man shown here broke into a storage building at a local apartment complex.

The man was last seen in a red short sleeve t-shirt and bearing a shaved head.

This is the person Madera Police believe broke into the storage building.

The suspect took off with several items including a wedding dress.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.