Weapon brandished at school bus, identified as BB gun, Sanger Unified says

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sanger Unified School District

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger Unified school bus driver reported a weapon brandished at the bus on Tuesday – prompting a police response to identify the suspect.

According to the school district, the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Route 7, Bus 4, as it was in the area of Faller and Annadale. An individual was seen brandishing what appeared to be a weapon and the driver called 911.

District officials add that officers responded to the area and apprehended the suspect. The weapon was determined to be a BB handgun.

All children involved, as well as the driver, were unharmed following the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com