Weapon brandished at school bus, identified as BB gun, Sanger Unified says

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger Unified school bus driver reported a weapon brandished at the bus on Tuesday – prompting a police response to identify the suspect.

According to the school district, the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Route 7, Bus 4, as it was in the area of Faller and Annadale. An individual was seen brandishing what appeared to be a weapon and the driver called 911.

District officials add that officers responded to the area and apprehended the suspect. The weapon was determined to be a BB handgun.

All children involved, as well as the driver, were unharmed following the incident.