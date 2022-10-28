FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details are emerging about a crime that took place yesterday morning at the Ford Lithia dealership in Fresno. Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as 36-year-old Manuel Bracker and said it was not the first time he had attacked someone he did not know.

Police say Bracker allegedly followed the victim to the Ford dealership from the nearby Target parking lot and attacked him in front of a room full of people.

“The suspect involved entered into the facility and apparently went into one of the conference rooms and stabbed a 56-year-old victim multiple times in the back and then ran out,” said Chief of the Fresno Police Department Paco Balderrama.

It was two years ago that the police said Bracker attacked another person while they worked.

“This individual again, has an extensive history of violence, for whatever reason we have not held him accountable and that’s one of the issues that we’re seeing right now,” Chief Balderrama said.

Local advocate for the unhoused Dez Martinz said the violence affecting Fresno does not just happen in the homeless community.

“The longer we leave individuals out here on the streets the worse their mind gets. We need mental health workers out in the field outreaching to help these individuals into some kind of treatment to stay on their medication and possibly see permanent housing with wraparound resources,” Martinez said.

Balderrama said Bracker is a violent criminal that should have been kept in jail the first time around.

“We have a lot of people who are unhoused, we have a lot of individuals who are suffering from serious mental health issues and you have a lot of drug abuse and drug dependency. So, if you take a person with a violent history who has mental health issues and is also addicted to methamphetamine, you have a recipe for just a lot of chaos and violence,” Chief Balderrama.

Balderrama said Bracker was caught because several witnesses at the dealership followed him out after the stabbing and told police exactly where he was running to. The victim he stabbed is in critical but stable condition.