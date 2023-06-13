TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was one of three agencies involved in the investigation regarding teens crashing a stolen Kia head-on into a Visalia Police car early Tuesday morning.

They say the four teens arrested in the incident, ages 14, 15, 17, and 18, had just come from at least one armed robbery in Pixley.

It all started with a panic alarm from Bob’s Truck Stop on East Court Avenue in the small town, around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“What is believed to be a stolen Kia sedan, arrived and pulled up in front of the store. Three armed suspects entered the store and robbed the clerk of approximately $900 at gunpoint,” said Lt. Bobby Rader with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

He says crime sprees like the one seen early Tuesday, particularly when teens are involved, are no longer a surprise.

“It is not uncommon at all for us to identify our suspects in armed robberies as juveniles. And as a parent myself, as a law enforcement professional, and as a member of this community, it’s troubling. I’m very concerned about it,” said Lt. Rader.

The surveillance video we obtained shows three of the four teens entering the store wearing masks and with pistols in hand.

“30 years (this has) never happened before. So this is the first time happened. And when the guy called me I cannot even believe it,” said Balbir “Bob” Singh, owner of Bob’s Truck Stop.

Singh is shocked because his store is located right next to a sheriff’s substation.

Despite the seemingly safe location, he still says he tells every employee to put their own safety first.

“I told them to no fight or nothing. They come and just give them money. Don’t do anything. So that’s what he did,” said Singh referencing his worker.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was able to get the license plate number of the stolen Kia.

It was then tracked down by cops in Visalia, and as the getaway car made a break for it, the driver rammed a Visalia Police car head-on.

“Four male suspects did flee that car and they were detained a short time later after a yard-to-yard search. Several firearms were located in and around those suspects,” said Rader.

The lone officer inside the hit police car will be okay.

Visalia Police Department’s public information officer confirmed to yourcentralvalley.com that the Kia was stolen with a technique learned from a viral TikTok trend, which shows how Kia and Hyundai vehicles can be stolen with only a USB cord.

There have been multiple arrests of teens stealing vehicles recently in Visalia, and Tuesday we learned one of the unidentified teens involved had been arrested for car theft in the past.

Meanwhile, Lt. Rader says Tulare Police is also conducting their own investigation after at least one armed robbery was reported in the city around the same time.