MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques and our wonderful training staff.”

Sierra failed a field sobriety test on scene and was arrested and booked at the Madera County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police say.