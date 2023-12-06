SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say fled from them in Squaw Valley has been located and taken into custody after he was on the run for several hours Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness who was in the area and captured the initial confrontation on his phone. That confrontation can be viewed in the video player above.

Deputies say around 9 a.m. they were searching for a trespassing suspect in the 35000 block of Hopewell Road. When deputies contacted the suspect he became combative and tried to take one of the deputy’s firearm. After he was unsuccessful, the suspect ran away.

Deputies initially established a perimeter stretching from Simon Lane to Hopewell Road. He was located later on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the man arrested is 35-year-old Charles Sneed of Squaw Valley. He is described as a registered sex offender and was wanted for a parole violation, deputies say.