GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen.

Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, deputies found two victims deceased in the street. After searching the area they found a third victim in the doorway of a home. A fourth victim was still alive but later died at the hospital. After a further search of the area they also found a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby who had been shot and killed.

Sheriff Boudreaux said that deputies served a narcotics search warrant at the same address last week – and before that, there were reports of a drive-by shooting at the same home. Investigators suspect that this latest shooting death was a targeted hit.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for two suspects. Any with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.