FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama is holding a press conference at Fresno Police headquarters to announce the recent arrest of a serial bombing suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The Fresno Police Department says Chief Balderrama, along with representatives from local and federal law enforcement agencies, will be on hand to discuss the recent arrest.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.