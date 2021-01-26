WATCH: Reckless driver tracked by helicopter in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old Fresno man is under arrest following a high-speed chase in the city Tuesday, which was followed from the air by the Fresno Police helicopter. Deputies reported speeds of up to 100 mph.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, officers in the helicopter alerted deputies shortly after 10 a.m. about a reckless driver in the area of Shields and Chestnut avenues in Fresno. An orange Dodge Caliber was speeding and running red lights, while also driving on the wrong side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office helicopter EAGLE 1 continued to follow the pursuit from the air.

After striking another vehicle, deputies say the suspect vehicle entered the parking lot of Manchester Center – and then the suspect ran inside the mall itself. He was found in a shoe store’s backroom and after two Taser rounds were fired at the suspect, he was eventually handcuffed and turned over to emergency medical services for evaluation.

Deputies say 40-year-old Miguel Contreras of Fresno will be booked into jail on charges of evading police, hit and run, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Contreras was also wanted for a previous crime of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.