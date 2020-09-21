WATCH: Purse-snatcher pushes screaming victim to the ground, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Clovis are asking for help tracking down a man they say ripped a purse from a woman’s hands Monday, knocking the victim to the ground.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Alamos (near Peach and Shaw avenues).

Video of the incident, provided by Clovis Police, shows the suspect approaching the victim, pulling the purse away from the victim while she is screaming, and then fleeing the scene. Clovis Police describes the incident as a strong-armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set hispanic male adult, last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a blue mask, a white shirt, and jeans. Anyone with information about the alleged robbery is asked to contact Clovis Police on 559-324-2556, citing case number 20-56089.

