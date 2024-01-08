REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief of the Reedley Police Department is set to provide new updates on the three people found dead at a home in the city over the weekend.

Officers have so far found three dead bodies in the backyard of the home on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue – and are actively searching for a man described as “at-risk” identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds.

The Reedley Police Department was first called to the home on Saturday morning.

Officers initially found two of the bodies in the backyard after a family member called, claiming they saw signs of a burglary. They were described as a white male adult – and a Mexican female adult. After hours of searching and processing the scene, investigators found a third body described as a white adult male.

Officers do believe a crime was committed, and reported signs of forced entry into the home. Several weapons were also missing.

