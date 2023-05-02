FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery suspect is wanted after being caught in surveillance video breaking into a convenience store on Saturday morning, the Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday.

According to the police, on Saturday at 5:29 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7314 North Blackstone Avenue to the report of an armed commercial robbery.

Police say the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register but fled the area before the police arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Galaviz at (559) 621-6434.