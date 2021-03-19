WATCH: Police ask for help identifying a masked woman who robbed a Fresno pizza store

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a woman seen on surveillance video robbing a Fresno pizza store.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Footage from the Little Caesar’s near Kings Canyon and Winery shows the unidentified suspect walk into the restaurant, where police say she told the cashier she had a gun.

The woman demanded cash from the register and then took off in what’s believed to be a white Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.