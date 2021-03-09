WATCH: New video of Ulta Beauty heist suspects, Fresno police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police released new video of a pair of women who they say stole approximately $8,000 worth of products from two Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno before leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit, according to investigators.

The two incidents took place between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on March 2.

Officers say the two suspects stole products from the Ulta Beauty store located at Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue and at the store in River Park. Witnesses say they were in the stores for less than two minutes.

According to police, both suspects escaped the scene in a silver Kia vehicle. Officers also report the pair discarding some of the stolen property during the pursuit. They were last seen traveling northbound on Highway 99.

Police also believe the two suspects robbed a Fresno-based Victoria’s Secret the same evening.

No arrests have been made at this time.