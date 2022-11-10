FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in the deadly shooting of her sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Thursday, officials announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night in the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and three-week-old neice, Celine.

Officers said Yarelly’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales, has also been arrested in connection to the homicides.

“We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama during a press conference.

Photos of Yanelly and Celine were provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Balderrama said he believes the deadly shooting was fueled by jealousy and sibling rivalry.

Around 7:20 a.m. on September 24, investigators said the mother and daughter were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their bedroom.

Officers responded to the home near Fruit and Church avenues after Yanelly’s family members called 911 to report hearing gunshots inside the room.

While investigating, detectives said they learned a previously unidentified suspect had shot Yanelly and Celine while they were sleeping in bed before leaving the home.

In the month following the shooting, officials said they weren’t able to find any solid leads to help identify the suspects.

On November 3, authorities announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect involved in the shooting.

Three days later, investigators released a video of who they believed to be a suspect walking in the area near the home where the shooting happened.

Surveillance photo of the suspect provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Photo of the gun allegedly used in the shooting provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Officials said they were able to identify Morales as the man seen in the video.

“That is when the lies, the deception, and evil intentions surrounding this case began to unravel,” said Balderrama.

Balderrama said the couple confessed to the crime and led investigators to the location of the gun that was used in the shooting.

Yarelly and Morales have both been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder.