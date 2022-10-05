MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl.

The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri. As of Wednesday morning, all four of the kidnapping victims are still missing.

During the press conference, officials laid out a timeline of what happened on the day of the kidnapping.

At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jasdeep can be seen on surveillance footage arriving at the business near Highway 59 and 8th Street in a brown minivan with a dog. Amandeep can be seen arriving at the business in a pickup truck a short time later.

At 8:54 a.m. Jasdeep was seen opening the back door of the business and the suspect can then be seen walking down the sidewalk on Highway 59.

At 8:59 a.m., the suspect was captured on security footage approaching the business as Jasdeep walks outside into the parking lot. Footage captured Jasdeep walking over and speaking with the suspect before they both head back over to the business.

Investigators said the suspect walked up the ramp, put down a trash bag he was holding, and pulled out a firearm. Officials said the suspect was seen walking into the business, but there are no cameras inside of the building to show what happened next.

At 9:11 a.m., the back door of the building opens and Jasdeep and Amandeep appear to have their hands zip-tied behind their backs while the suspect walks them down the ramp. Officials said the suspect put Jasdeep and Amandeep into the backseat of the pickup truck.

At 9:13, the suspect leaves with the two men in the truck before he returned alone at 9:19 a.m. and walked back into the business.

Less than a minute later, the footage shows Jasleen carrying Aroohi out of the business with the armed suspect following behind. The truck then left southbound on Highway 59 with Jasleen and Aroohi inside.

At 11:39 a.m., officials said Amandeep’s truck was found burned near Buhach and Oakdale roads in Winton.

Officers with the Atwater Police Department reached out to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office after learning that the suspect was possibly in Atwater.

Before law enforcement could Salgado, officials said he had tried to take his own life. Salgado was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Jesus Manuel Salgado – Merced County Sheriff’s Office Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office. Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

Investigators have not been able to speak with Salgado because of his condition.

Officials said Salgado had carried out a similar crime in Merced County in the past.

Authorities are still working to find all four of the kidnapping victims.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or information about the victims’ whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7547.