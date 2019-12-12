WATCH: Masked thieves raid a Fresno jewelry store

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three masked thieves are caught on a security camera breaking into a Fresno jewelry store.

The raid on the Gold Connection 559 on Blackstone and Herndon took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

As soon as the three thieves got inside, they started smashing display cases. The store’s owner says they thieves got away with about $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Fresno Police.

