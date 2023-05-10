FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who is seen on video using a gas can to start a fire on a Fresno sidewalk and a nearby tree is under arrest, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Officials say on Sunday at around 12 noon, both the Fresno Fire Department and Cal Fire Squad 87 were dispatched to a vegetation fire at Clovis and Grove avenues. When Cal Fire Squad 87 arrived they extinguished the fire – and shortly afterward the Fresno Fire Department crew was alerted to a second vegetation fire nearby.

As the Fresno Fire Department crew was working on the second vegetation fire, the crew’s captain was told by a witness that they had seen a suspect using a gas can to start fires, officials say. The crew located the suspect and awaited the Fresno Police Department to detain him. At that time, the crew saw the suspect setting fire to a cloth material and vegetation before walking away. The fire was extinguished after the suspect left.

The suspect was arrested and later identified as 39-year-old Melecio Lopez. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of arson.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters following the incidents.