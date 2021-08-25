WATCH: Man seen falling into sink while breaking into Madera church, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video breaking into a Madera church, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police posted a video of the suspect breaking into the La Luz Del Mundo Church on Austin Street on Wednesday.

In the video, the suspect can be seen climbing in through a window and then falling into a sink when attempting to enter the church.

Officials say the suspect stole surveillance cameras from both inside and outside of the church.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the man and ask anyone with information to please contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.