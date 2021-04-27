WATCH: Man punches dependant adult in unprovoked attack on Fresno bus, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a man who was caught on camera punching a dependant adult in the face on a FAX bus, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the unprovoked attack happened on a bus near Ventura Avenue and First Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6th.

A security camera on the bus captured the suspect suddenly hit the man with his right fist, leaving a cut above his eye and breaking his eyeglasses.

The man who threw the punch got off the bus following the attack and ran northbound down First Street. Officers believe the suspect is either in his mid-20s or early 30s and describe him as 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall, 180 pounds, with long wavy brown hair parted in the middle, a mustache, and a beard.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt with a yellow mountain logo picture on the front, black Nike shorts, black Nike shoes with a white bottom, and a black sleeve on his left arm during the attack.

If you have any information on this attack, please call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.