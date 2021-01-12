1 escaped inmate from Merced County arrested, other 5 still on the loose

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the six inmates who escaped Merced County Jail on Saturday is once again behind bars, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The re-arrest of Edgar Eduardo Ventura was announced by Sheriff Vern Warnke on Tuesday. The details of his capture were not released.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office is now working with agencies at the local, state, and federal level to try to arrest the other remaining escaped inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering an award of up to $5,000 per inmate for any information that leads to their arrests. That tip line is 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit their website.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates should be considered armed and dangerous.