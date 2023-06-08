FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a Fresno grocery store, who both left empty handed following the intervention of a store employee.

Officers say on Saturday, April 29, around 2:30 p.m., two suspects entered the Save Mart located at 1107 East Champlain Avenue.

The first suspect is seen loading a shopping cart with a large amount of merchandise and leaving the cart near the front door. The video shows the second suspect entering the store on a skateboard, grabbing the shopping cart, and attempting to leave without paying.

An employee attempts to stop him when a fight broke out. Eventually, the second suspect left the location without the merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.