FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a suspect that according to officers placed a lit flare into a traffic light control box.

Police say, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at around 1:30 a.m., a person was seen on surveillance video placing lit flares into the traffic light control boxes along Palm Avenue at Belmont Avenue and Olive Avenue.

According to the video provided by the Fresno police, the suspect was wearing a yellow rain jacket or trench coat, with dark clothing underneath.

Authorities say this person rode on a dark-colored bicycle with an object mounted on the handlebars and was towing a bicycle trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Taylor Phoolka at (559) 621-6203.