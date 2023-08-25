FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two “Coyotes” were arrested on suspicion of a migrant family’s kidnapping following a disagreement over money after they arrived in Fresno from Mexico, police announced Friday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, an officer with the Fresno Police Department was flagged down by a community member near the intersection at Maple Avenue and Central Avenue.

Officers say the victim said members of his family were just kidnapped and were being held hostage.

According to the victim, he had agreed to pay the suspect money to transport his wife and two young children from the border of Mexico to Fresno.

Upon arrival to Fresno, officers stated the suspect met with the victim and several of the victim’s family members from Fresno at agreed-upon location. The suspect, however, demanded more money for the delivery of the family.

Police say the suspect and the victim began to argue over the change in agreement. While they argued, a family member ran to the suspect’s car, grabbed the victim’s four-year-old daughter to save her, and then ran to the victim’s car. The wife, a Hispanic female in her 20s, and his eight-year-old son remained in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect told the man to call him when he had the money and drove away with the remaining family members.

The Fresno Police Department says they immediately launched an investigation. Working along with the FBI, they tracked the suspect’s phone to an address in Madera.

Officers say the suspect was located in the parking lot of a shopping center in Madera, and they were able to establish contact and do surveillance in the vehicle. They led the suspects back to Fresno and were able to take two suspects into custody around 6 p.m.

Police say the suspects were arrested on suspicion of several charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

“My question is, how many times has this happened? You know, through our community, where Coyotes do these kinds of transactions, they are involved in human trafficking, at the last minute they change the deal or they ask for an exorbitant amount of money,” said Police Chief Paco Balderama.

According to police, there was another male victim. The family members have all been reunited.