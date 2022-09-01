MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting took place on early Tuesday morning according to the Madera Police Department.

Officers say that they are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. on North Lake Street and Garfield Avenue.

Investigators say that this shooting does appear to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. There were no injuries reported pertaining to this incident.

The Madera Police Department released security footage that caught the incident. It shows a white SUV slowing down in front of a residence and firing 8 rounds before speeding away.

Officers say that if you have any information regarding this case, to please contact Detective Gonzales at (559) 675-4293.