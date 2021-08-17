WATCH: Chief of Police speaks on series of crimes in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chief of Fresno Police Paco Balderrama spoke about Monday’s crime spree in northeast Fresno – which included homicide, armed robbery, carjacking, and an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police.

Following a robbery at the Cali Smoke Shop at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue, officers say they tracked the suspect to an apartment complex at Maple and Copper avenues. The suspect was considered to be armed and dangerous, forcing some nearby residents to be evacuated and others told to shelter in place.

The suspect was later arrested.

Chief Balderrama spoke about the series of incidents Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

