FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released bodycam video showing an officer-involved shooting that took place in Fresno in March.

The shooting resulted in the death of 33-year-old Coy Jackson.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Jackson was seen holding a knife near the vehicle entrance to Fresno Police’s Southwest District patrol station.

According to officials, Jackson would not drop the knife he was holding after officers repeatedly told him to.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 18. Chief of Fresno Police Paco Balderrama issued a statement on the incident the following Monday, which can be viewed in the video player at the top of the page.

Edited footage from the bodycam can be viewed in the video player below.

WARNING: This body camera video provided by the Fresno Police Department is violent and may contain foul language.

Police say the incident began at around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, when a Fresno Police sergeant and another officer parked their patrol cars in the south parking lot of the Southwest District patrol station.

While parked, they said observed a man later south vehicle entrance gate to the patrol station.

When the sergeant and officer exited their patrol cars, they say walked over to speak with Jackson who allegedly had his hand in his pockets. Law enforcement officials say they asked him to show his hands, but Jackson did not comply.

Officials say Jackson told them he had a knife in one of the pockets and removed a large hunting knife from his right pocket.

According to the police, while holding the knife Jackson started walking south, keeping his focus on the officers. Both, the sergeant and officer said they repeatedly ordered Jackson to drop the knife, but Jackson refused to comply and continued walking.

Authorities say, a police corporal, who was inside the police station, overheard the radio broadcast and exited the station to assist Jackson who was still armed with the knife, took a quick step toward the sergeant, and all three officers discharged their firearms.

Jackson was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, police say.

According to Fresno Police, the incident is being fully investigated, and the findings will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs, and the Office of Independent Review.

The bodycam footage in the video player above has been edited; the original footage has been made available by the Fresno Police Department (click here).