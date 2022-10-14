FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to an apartment on the 500 block of East Weldon in Fresno. The person living there reported that her neighbor had fired a weapon through the adjoining wall, leaving multiple bullet holes in the wall.

Officers say they identified the neighbor as 48-year-old Michael Zavala – and attempted to get him to surrender for around 55 minutes. He later fired multiple rounds at officers, according to the Fresno Police Department, and that prompted officers to return fire. Around 30 minutes later, Zavala left the apartment and surrendered to officers.

Zavala was treated at the hospital.

“Police officers face dangerous situations on a daily basis. The actions of Mr. Zavala could have led to injury or even death of the victim and her family as well as the officers who responded. We are fortunate that this did not occur. Any firearm can become a deadly weapon and as such, should be handled in a responsible manner.” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama

Fresno police said the incident was the third officer-involved shooting of 2022. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.