ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Atwater Police Department released the bodycam video of the officer who shot a suspect involved in a stolen property investigation on Tuesday.

Officers say they tried to pull over 39-year-old Korey Unti on Aug. 13 for being a suspect in a stolen property investigation.

Security camera video shows the suspect running through a housing complex on Kelso Street in Atwater with a gun in his hand. He points it at an Atwater Police Officer chasing him. That is when the officer opened fire.

The Atwater Police Department released the bodycam footage of the officer who shot the suspect, leading to his death. A thorough investigation is being conducted by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to determine the facts of what occurred per the Merced County Officer Involved Shooting protocol.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the use of force in this case. The officer who discharged his weapon is currently on administrative leave.

The bodycam video is available to watch in the player above. To watch the entire video released by the Atwater Police Department click here.