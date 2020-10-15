WATCH: Armed robbery caught on camera, suspect flees barefoot with cash

EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect following an armed robbery in Earlimart.

According to deputies, they received the call on Oct. 4 around 9:30 p.m. about an armed robbery at Sam’s Market in the 100 block of W. Washington Avenue in Earlimart.

Deputies say a man walked into the store and pretended he was going to buy something. The suspect then confronted the clerk behind the counter with a knife and demanded money from the register. He then fled the scene barefoot with cash, according to authorities.

Detectives say the same man robbed a store in Delano on the same night.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 35-years-old, 5’5” to 5’10”, and between 200 and 230 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a green sweater, with blue shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

