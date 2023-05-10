TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teens were arrested after deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say they interrupted an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officials say a Tulare County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling near the area of Road 196 and Avenue 196 in Plainview when he saw a car matching the description of a recent carjacking drive into the parking lot of Valley Fuel-Plainview Market.

Officials say the deputy pulled into the parking lot at the same time as one armed suspect, who wearing a ski mask, got out of the car and ran into the store to rob it.

Two other suspects started to get out of the car, but saw the deputy and quickly got back inside, according to officials. Realizing a deputy was there, officials say the suspect immediately ran out of the store and got back into the car, which sped off.

Officials say the deputy chased the car for several minutes but stopped because of the driver’s extreme actions and danger to the public. The car was found a short time later in the area of Henderson Avenue and Westwood Street in Porterville.

18-year-old William Raya Garcia and two teen boys were also found in the area and safely taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, deputies say.

Officials say they searched the area and found three guns, masks, gloves and other evidence, linking the suspects to the attempted robbery in Plainview. One of the juveniles arrested was also arrested earlier this year for an armed robbery in Ducor, but was released shortly thereafter, according to the authorities.

Officials say the suspects involved in this case are suspected members/associates of a street gang.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Muller or Sergeant H. Rodriguez at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.