WATCH: 3 men caught on camera burglarizing Fresno home, detectives say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are working to identify three men who were caught on camera burglarizing a home in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, a security camera at a home near Willow and Tyler avenues captured a man walking up to the porch and unscrewing a lightbulb in an attempt to hide his face.

Once the light was out, the Sheriff’s Office says two other men joined him in breaking into the home and searching for items to steal as a security camera filmed their every move.

A security camera captured two of the men using flashlights to take a look around the home during the break-in.

The Sheriff’s Office says the three men stole a water pump and an electronic device from the home during the break-in.

The property owner was not at home during the burglary.

Anyone with any information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call Detective Jared Hixson at 559-600-8061.