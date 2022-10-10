FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19.

Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt walked behind the counter and grabbed several packs of cigarettes – despite attempts by the store clerk to stop the theft. The other suspect also stole items, before running out of the store.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Jared Hixson at (559) 600-8061 or email jared.hixson@fresnosheriff.org and reference case #22-11428.