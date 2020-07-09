Wasco State Prison inmate’s death was a homicide, investigators say

WASCO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials are investigating the death of a Wasco State Prison inmate as a homicide, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday.

Investigators say Jose Mendoza, 33, fell to the ground and hit his head Wednesday after being hit by fellow inmates Jose Carrera, 23, and Erik Sabaiz, 24.

As correctional officers immediately responded, Mendoza went unconscious and was pronounced dead.

Mendoza was serving time for being a felon in possession of a gun. He had been at the prison since Feb. 5.

Carrera is serving a four-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon as a second striker.

Sabaiz is serving four years for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition also as a second striker.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.