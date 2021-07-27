WANTED: Warrant issued for suspect in Merced teen fatal shooting, police say

20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris (image courtesy of Merced Police).

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old Merced man is wanted by police following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old last week.

According to Merced Police, 20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris of Merced is the suspect in the incident which took place July 19 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Loughborough Drive.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Dominick Hernandez.

Merced Police asks anyone with any information about the incident to contact Detective Radke at (209) 385-7725 or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org.

