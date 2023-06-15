PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Terra Bella man was arrested in Bakersfield after a shooting over a dispute in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department on Thursday.

The Porterville Police Department say they responded to a shooting call on a home in the 1400 block of West San Lucia Avenue on Sunday around 9:50 p.m.

Officers say upon arrival, they learned the shooting was for a dispute between the victim and the suspect, who was identified as William Clifton and discharged a firearm several times in the direction of the victim.

Investigators say the victim was not struck by gunfire but Clifton fled the area in a vehicle before their arrival.

Detectives say they obtained an arrest warrant for Clifton. Later in the investigation, they state they located the vehicle Clifton fled in abandoned at a trailer park in the 1300 block of West Morton Avenue.

According to detectives, after a search warrant was issued for the vehicle, they learned the vehicle was reported to be stolen.

Detectives say they arrested Clifton with the assistance of the Bakersfield Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team on Thursday since he was located in a hotel on the 800 block of Truxton Avenue in Bakersfield.

Officers state Clifton was transported and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and the warrant.