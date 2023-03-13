MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office are asking the community for help to locate a person in connection with a homicide that occurred in the North Fork area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. the communications center received a report of shots fired at a residence in the 33000 block of Road 222 in North Fork.

Deputies said they arrived and located a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by deputies and medical personnel at the scene and at the hospital the man later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that 28-year-old Brandunn Wilson was involved in the homicide of the 38-year-old man – whose identity has not been officially released.

Detectives say they believe this was a personal dispute between the involved parties, and there is no immediate danger to the community.

If anyone sees Brandunn Wilson or knows his whereabouts, is asked to not approach and call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.