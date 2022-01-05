Wanted parolee slams into two vehicles during chase, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming his car into two vehicles while trying to escape law enforcement on Wednesday.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were helping state parole agents take 36-year-old Dennis Barnes into custody in the area of Bullard Avenue and Highway 41.

As officers tried to arrest him, officials say Barnes rammed his car into another vehicle and managed to escape the area.

During a chase with officers, Barnes reportedly ended up crashing into another car at Sierra Avenue and First Street before driving away from the scene.

Officers began searching for Barnes and later tracked down his abandoned vehicle near Bullard and Highway 41, but he was nowhere to be found.

Officials say no injuries related to the incident have been reported at this time.

Authorities say Barnes should be considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and other new charges after he purposely crashed into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call the police.

Correction: Clovis police officials originally said the suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle, but have since clarified he hit two uninvolved cars. No officers were involved in the crash. This article has since been updated with the corrected information.