TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials.

On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital and is described as being in stable condition.

Investigators say they established that several children were vandalizing the home. The people living there confronted the children and they fled the scene. One of the occupants, 33-year-old Rafael Pena, had a firearm and shot in the direction of the fleeing children – injuring one of them.

Officers say Pena remains wanted by the Tulare Police Department; anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melikian at (559) 685-2300, ext. 2155.