PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with three active warrants was found in a stolen vehicle, according to the Porterville Police.

At about 6:00 a.m. police say they responded to a stolen vehicle report ob the 500 block of South Cottage Street. The victim said that their vehicle had been warming up in the driveway when an unknown person stole it, according to police.

Officers say they were able to locate the vehicle parked near the Tule River, west of Highway 65.

Robert Montez was found sitting in the driver’s seat, with keys to the vehicle, according to police. A record check showed that Montez had three outstanding warrants for his arrest, as well as being wanted for questioning for two unrelated vehicle theft reports, according to police.

Montez was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.