LINDSAY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with a warrant out for his arrest was found with a loaded firearm and under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Lindsay Police Department.

On April 7 at around 10:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling on Honolulu Street.

While on patrol, the officer saw Luis Gomez, 24, who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy.

The officer searched Gomez and found a loaded, concealed firearm, according to investigators.

Gomez then began a physical altercation with the officer and attempted to flee the area but was caught in the parking lot by the officer, according to police.

Gomez was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.